RECAP: Motor City Cruise Face Big Collapse In 148-121 Defeat Against Indiana Mad Ants

The Motor City Cruise face their worst loss of the season and Winter Showcase with 27-point deficit against Indiana Mad Ants.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise faced their second loss of the season against the Indiana Mad Ants to a final score of 148-121. Their 27-point loss was the worst of the regular season and the Winter Showcase for the Cruise.

Motor City really struggled defensively in slowing down the Mad Ants' scoring attack, especially in the second half. The Cruise opened the game with an 11-0 but were outscored by the Mad Ants 37-25 the rest of the quarter.

After only being behind 60-53 at halftime, the Mad Ants went on a scoring surge in the second half. Indiana scored 45 points in the third quarter and 43 in the fourth quarter.

The Mad Ants were extremely efficient shooting hitting 56-93 from the field at 60.2%. Indiana put the Cruise in a major hole shooting 18-31 from three point range at 58.1%. The Cruise were nowhere near as efficient shooting 45.2% from the field and 22.2% from three.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Mad Ants. Elfrid Payton put together a triple-double with 14 points, 16 assists, and 11 rebounds. Isaiah Wong led all scorers in the game with 29 points on 10-17 shooting. Kyle Mangas was right behind with 28 points off the bench.

Zavier Simpson led the Cruise in scoring with 26 points along with seven assists. Jared Rhoden finally returned to action for Motor City after missing numerous games to back soreness. Rhoden finished with 23 points of his own in 30 minutes.

Motor City Cruise vs. Indiana Mad Ants By the Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 6/27 Mad Ants – 18/31

Turnovers: Cruise – 16 Mad Ants – 26

Steals: Cruise – 16 Mad Ants – 7

Rebounds: Cruise – 43 Mad Ants – 52

Zavier Simpson: 26 points, 11-20 FGs, 7 assists

Jared Rhoden: 23 points, 8-13 FGs, 6 rebounds

Stanley Umude: 18 points, 7-21 FGs, 5 rebounds

Buddy Boeheim: 17 points, 6-14 FGs, 2-7 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Cruise return to action on Sunday in a road matchup in Illinois against the Windy City Bulls at 6 P.M.