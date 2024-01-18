RECAP: Motor City Cruise Rebound Strong With 117-92 Victory Over South Bay Lakers

The Motor City Cruise returned back to the winning side after defeating the South Bay Lakers by 19.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise returned back to winning form by defeating the South Bay Lakers 117-92. The Cruise entered another the game without Malcolm Cazalon due to a left ankle sprain and Stanley Umude who remains on assignment with the Detroit Pistons.

Motor City entered the game with another new starting lineup with Zavier Simpson, Jared Rhoden, Tosan Evbuomwan, Buddy Boeheim, and Jayce Johnson. They controlled the momentum throughout the game with a lead as big as 27 points with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The Cruise hammered the Lakers on the glass by outrebounding them 69-38. Four different players finished with double digit rebounds for the Motor City. They stayed aggressive on both sides of the window by grabbing 13 offensive rebounds compared to only 3 for the Lakers. The defensive glass was also in the favor of the Cruise by outrebounding them 56-35.

Motor City continues to play a bit sloppy with the ball offensively. They coughed up 18 turnovers to the Lakers while only generating 7 of their own defensively.

Three players scored at least 20 points for the Cruise on their way to victory. Simpson led Motor City in scoring with 26 points on 10-17 shooting. Rhoden bounced out of his scoring slump with a strong shooting night with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Boeheim continued his hot shooting by finishing with 20 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.

Motor City Cruise vs. South Bay Lakers By the Numbers

ESPN

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 48 Lakers – 38

Rebounds: Cruise – 69 Lakers – 38

Offensive Rebounds: Cruise – 13 Lakers – 3

Assists: Cruise – 24 Lakers – 19

Turnovers: Cruise – 18 Lakers – 7

Zavier Simpson: 26 points, 10-17 FGs, 6 assists

Jared Rhoden: 25 points, 9-19 FGs, 10 rebounds

Buddy Boeheim: 20 points, 8-19 FGs, 4-14 3-point FGs, 11 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 15 points, 6-11 FGs, 11 rebounds

Nathan Knight: 14 points, 5-6 FGs, 12 rebounds

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The Motor City Cruise are scheduled for a back-to-back against the South Bay Lakers on Thursday evening at the Wayne State Fieldhouse.