RECAP: Motor City Cruise Score Season-High 137 Points In Victory Over Wisconsin Herd

The Motor City Cruise improved to 6-2 on the season after defeating the Wisconson Herd 137-108.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise put together their best offensive performance of the season in a 137-108 victory against the Wisconsin Herd. Motor City was in sync from the star and finished strong on their way to a win in response to their loss on Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Motor City jumped on Wisconsin early with 39 first-quarter points. Their momentum continued into a 67-58 halftime lead then throughout the second half where they put up 70 points in the final two quarters.

It was a collective team effort to help anchor the home victory. Eight different players scored in double figures for the Cruise. Four different players also recorded a double-double for the Motor City.

The Cruise spread the ball out well offensively with 31 assists on 50 field goals. Their effective ball movement helped them shoot an efficient 53.2% from the field and 50% from three. Motor City also put up a dominant performance on the glass by grabbing 62 rebounds compared to 39 by the Herd.

Jared Rhoden had another standout showing for the Cruise leading with 26 points on 9-15 shooting. Jontay Porter, Nate Roberts, and Tosan Evbuomwan each recorded a double-double in points and rebounds. Zavier Simpson had a double-double of his own with 18 points and 11 assists.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Wisconsin Herd By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 54 Herd – 64

Assists: Cruise – 31 Herd – 21

Rebounds: Cruise – 62 Herd – 39

Field-Goal Shooting: Cruise – 50/94 Herd – 42/89

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 15/30 Herd – 7/26

Jared Rhoden: 26 points, 9-15 FGs, 3-4 3-point FGs

Jontay Porter: 19 points, 8-14 FGs, 12 rebounds

Treveon Graham: 19 points, 6-7 FGs, 5-5 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 18 points, 7-13 FGs, 11 assists

Buddy Boeheim: 16 points, 5-11 FGs, 3-8 3-point FGs

Malcolm Cazalon: 16 points, 5-10 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 12 points, 5-12 FGs, 12 rebounds

Nate Roberts: 10 points, 5-8 FGs, 10 rebounds

Photo Gallery

What's Next?

The Cruise and the Herd are scheduled for a back-to-back for Friday at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 P.M. for the Motor City home matchup.