RECAP: Motor City Cruise Score Season-High 137 Points In Victory Over Wisconsin Herd

The Motor City Cruise improved to 6-2 on the season after defeating the Wisconson Herd 137-108.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise put together their best offensive performance of the season in a 137-108 victory against the Wisconsin Herd. Motor City was in sync from the star and finished strong on their way to a win in response to their loss on Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Motor City jumped on Wisconsin early with 39 first-quarter points. Their momentum continued into a 67-58 halftime lead then throughout the second half where they put up 70 points in the final two quarters.

It was a collective team effort to help anchor the home victory. Eight different players scored in double figures for the Cruise. Four different players also recorded a double-double for the Motor City.

Jared Rhoden Motor City Cruise

The Cruise spread the ball out well offensively with 31 assists on 50 field goals. Their effective ball movement helped them shoot an efficient 53.2% from the field and 50% from three. Motor City also put up a dominant performance on the glass by grabbing 62 rebounds compared to 39 by the Herd.

Jared Rhoden had another standout showing for the Cruise leading with 26 points on 9-15 shooting. Jontay Porter, Nate Roberts, and Tosan Evbuomwan each recorded a double-double in points and rebounds. Zavier Simpson had a double-double of his own with 18 points and 11 assists.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Wisconsin Herd By the Numbers

Motor City Cruise vs Wisconsin Herd

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 54 Herd – 64

Assists: Cruise – 31 Herd – 21

Rebounds: Cruise – 62 Herd – 39

Field-Goal Shooting: Cruise – 50/94 Herd – 42/89

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 15/30 Herd – 7/26

Jared Rhoden: 26 points, 9-15 FGs, 3-4 3-point FGs

Jontay Porter: 19 points, 8-14 FGs, 12 rebounds

Treveon Graham: 19 points, 6-7 FGs, 5-5 3-point FGs

Zavier Simpson: 18 points, 7-13 FGs, 11 assists

Buddy Boeheim: 16 points, 5-11 FGs, 3-8 3-point FGs

Malcolm Cazalon: 16 points, 5-10 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Tosan Evbuomwan: 12 points, 5-12 FGs, 12 rebounds

Nate Roberts: 10 points, 5-8 FGs, 10 rebounds

Photo Gallery

What's Next?

The Cruise and the Herd are scheduled for a back-to-back for Friday at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 P.M. for the Motor City home matchup.

