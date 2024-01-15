RECAP: Motor City Cruise’s Brutal 2nd Quarter Leads to 114-101 Loss Against College Park Skyhawks

The Motor City Cruise lost all control early against the College Park Skyhawks on the way to another home loss.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise fell to 5-4 after losing 114-101 against the College Park Skyhawks. The Cruise entered the matchup without two starters Malcolm Cazalon and Stanley Umude. Even without all three of their two-way players, the Skyhawks were able to pull off a rebound victory against the Cruise on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Things spiraled out of control for the Cruise after starting with a manageable 26-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Skyhawks completely turned the tide by outscoring the Cruise 41-22 in the second quarter. Motor City also got extremely sloppy with the basketball turning it over 15 times after the first quarter.

The turnovers also led to the Cruise getting dominated in the paint and on fast breaks. The Skyhawks were able to generate 14 fast break points and 66 points in the paint.

Motor City struggled to get their leading scorer Jared Rhoden going once again. Rhoden finished in single-digits once again after scoring 9 points on 3-15 shooting.

Buddy Boeheim filled in as a starter and scored a career-high 35 points in 42 minutes. Boeheim was lights out shooting 13-23 from the field and 9-15 from 3-point range. Jayce Johnson worked up some impactful minutes scoring 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Motor City Cruise vs. College Park Skyhawks By the Numbers

ESPN

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 40 Skyhawks – 66

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 5 Skyhawks – 14

Turnovers: Cruise – 19 Skyhawks: 13

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 36/80 Skyhawks – 44/89

Buddy Boeheim: 35 points, 13-23 FGs, 9-15 3-point FGs

Jayce Johnson: 20 points, 5-8 FGs, 15 rebounds

Tosan Evbuomwan: 16 points, 7-13 FGs, 6 rebounds

Zavier Simpson: 14 points, 6-10 FGs, 15 assists

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise?

The six-game homestand of the Motor City Cruise continues on Wednesday when they take on the South Bay Lakers at 11 A.M.