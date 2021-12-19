Red Wings add four more names to their COVID-19 protocol list

The Detroit Red Wings COVID-19 protocol list continues to grow.

The team announced that forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter, Joe Veleno, and assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub have been added to the list.

This comes on the heels of the NHL announcing that the Red Wings would not be playing until at least the conclusion of the NHL’s holiday break on December 26.

