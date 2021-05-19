Red Wings C Dylan Larkin has message for player who put him in hospital

by

The 2020-21 season is in the books and on Wednesday, Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin spoke to the media and he had a message for Jamie Benn and any player who thinks it is a good idea to cross-check a player in the back of the neck.

“Got crosschecked in the back of the neck,” Larkin said about Benn, who cross-checked him in the back of the neck on April 20. “I was upset when it happened. Was pretty hurt. I don’t really ever see a time to crosscheck a guy when he’s down.”

Larkin added that he was forced to spend a couple of nights in the hospital following the cross-check.

Larkin also told reporters that today is his first day not in a neck brace and that he believes he is lucky that he did not have to have surgery.

