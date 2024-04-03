FIGHT NIGHT! New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils begin game with 5 v 5 line brawl [Video]

The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils do not like each other very much

Wednesday night’s game between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden showcased an intense rivalry that transcended typical sports competition. As soon as the puck dropped, a five-on-five line brawl erupted, involving all 10 skaters on the ice.

Who dropped their gloves? EVERYBODY dropped their gloves?!?!

The altercation, which you are about to see below, led to eight ejections, with game misconduct penalties for Matt Rempe, Barclay Goodrow, K’Andre Miller, and Jacob Trouba of the Rangers, and Kurtis MacDermid, Kevin Bahl, John Marino, and Chris Tierney of the Devils.

A FULL ON 5v5 LINE BRAWL TO START THE GAME 😱



CHAOS AT MSG ‼️ pic.twitter.com/k95BsP34xA — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 3, 2024

Why it Matters

This melee resulted in both teams having to play with reduced rosters for the remainder of the game. The brawl’s origins can be traced back to a previous encounter on March 11, where tensions between Rempe and MacDermid were evident, culminating in this explosive showdown.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Rangers and Devils engaged in a massive brawl as the game began, leading to eight players being ejected. The fight had roots in a previous game’s tension between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid. Both teams had to continue the game with significantly reduced rosters.

The Bottom Line – A Clash of Titans

The fiery encounter between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils is a testament to the fierce rivalries that make hockey an exhilarating sport. While the brawl resulted in immediate consequences for the players involved, it also served as a reminder of the intense competition and deep-rooted animosities that exist between teams. As fans, we are drawn to these moments of passion, which underscore the unpredictable and thrilling nature of the game.