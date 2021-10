Well, this is completely uncalled for!

During Saturday night’s game between the Detroit Red Wings and Vancouver Canucks, Oliver Ekman-Larsson speared Mortiz Seider in the family jewels during a stoppage of play.

Take a look as Seider gets speared where it counts before Tyler Bertuzzi comes to his defense.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson spears Moritz Seider in the balls. Bertuzzi goes after OEL. Offsetting minors on the play. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/gzCHOPpu7J — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) October 17, 2021