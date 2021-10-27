Red Wings F Tyler Bertuzzi enters team record books thanks to strong start

Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi made headlines prior to this season’s beginning when it was revealed that he was the only member of the team that had refused the COVID-19 vaccination, and is currently one of only four players in the National Hockey League today who remain unvaccinated.

But it wasn’t long before he instantly began making headlines for a more positive reason.

Bertuzzi’s red-hot start to the year has put him among the top goal scorers in the League and officially elevated his status as one of the most important players to any team’s success.

Of course, he instantly broke out of the gate on opening night against the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier this month, exploding for four goals against Conn Smythe Trophy winning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. He’s since followed that up with two more tallies, giving him a total of six goals in the first five games he’s played in (he was absent for Friday’s loss in Montreal, owing to health and safety protocols that prohibit unvaccinated players from participating in games played in Canadian cities).

He’s tied with the human cheat code Connor McDavid for goals scored, along with Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar, Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, and Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm. And thanks to his tally last night against the Chicago Blackhawks, he etched himself into his team’s franchise record books.

He became the third Red Wings player in the last 25 years to post nine points in their first five games of a season, joining former captain Henrik Zetterberg (2-7—9 in 2015-16 & 3-6—9 in 2007-08) and assistant captain Brendan Shanahan (7-3—10 in 2001-02).

Needless to say, that’s some pretty good company to be in.

And speaking of good company, rookie forward Lucas Raymond, who skates on the team’s top line alongside Bertuzzi, became the third teenage Red Wings player to record a four-point night, joining the likes of Steve Yzerman and Gordie Howe. Bertuzzi assisted on the first of Raymond’s three goals last night against Chicago.

Bertuzzi and the Red Wings will take on Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (and former teammate Anthony Mantha) on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena.