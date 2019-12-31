Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou out 2-3 weeks

For a team already starved for offense, this certainly won’t help things.

The Detroit Red Wings announced today that they’ll be without the services of speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for at least the next two weeks, possibly three.

Andreas Athanasiou (lower body) out 2-3 weeks per Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) December 31, 2019

In his absence, the team has recalled forward Givani Smith from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In 36 games this season, Athanasiou has scored five goals to go with 14 assists.