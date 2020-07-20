41.2 F
Red Wings forward Bob Probert fights teammate Keith Primeau in practice (VIDEO)

Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Over the course of a hockey season, there are certainly intense moments both on and off the ice – even sometimes between teammates.

Emotions can boil over in practice, which is what happened at Joe Louis Arena in January of 1994 between Detroit Red Wings teammates Bob Probert and Keith Primeau, which according to players resulted from a practical joke:

Said forward Shawn Burr afterwards:

“It was just two brothers fighting and nothing more. They’ll be out feeding their faces together later.”

Probert would later suit up for the Chicago Blackhawks, while Primeau would be traded as part of a package to acquire Brendan Shanahan in 1996.

– – Quotes via the Ludington Daily News Link – –

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

