Red Wings’ Gustav Lindstrom puts toilet paper to good use (VIDEO)

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League (along with the NBA) has decided to completely shut down in an effort to curb the spread. Of course, that now means that players and staff have a lot more free time on their hands while at home.

Detroit Red Wings prospect defenseman Gustav Lindstrom was just getting his feet wet at the NHL level at the time of the shutdown. In 16 games played with the Red Wings this season, he registered an assist while averaging 16:32 TOI.







He decided to put some toilet paper to good use at home earlier – keeping his stick handling skills sharp for when hockey eventually returns to action.

Haters will say it’s fake https://t.co/UO2pcs7qFe — Gustav Lindström (@Glindstroom) March 20, 2020

He included “Haters will say it’s fake!” for good measure! Way to stay sharp!