Red Wings’ Gustav Lindstrom puts toilet paper to good use (VIDEO)

That's one way to keep your hand-eye coordination skills sharp!

By Michael Whitaker


Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Thanks to the spread of COVID-19, the National Hockey League (along with the NBA) has decided to completely shut down in an effort to curb the spread. Of course, that now means that players and staff have a lot more free time on their hands while at home.

Detroit Red Wings prospect defenseman Gustav Lindstrom was just getting his feet wet at the NHL level at the time of the shutdown. In 16 games played with the Red Wings this season, he registered an assist while averaging 16:32 TOI.



He decided to put some toilet paper to good use at home earlier – keeping his stick handling skills sharp for when hockey eventually returns to action.

He included “Haters will say it’s fake!” for good measure! Way to stay sharp!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

