Red Wings losing forward Mathias Bromé to Swiss National League

The Detroit Red Wings are losing forward Mathias Bromé, who is choosing to return home to his native Europe.

According to Swedish publication Sport Bladet, Bromé will be suiting up for HC Davos in the Swiss National League next season.

The rough translation of the report:

“He has been successful in Mora and in Örebro. And for this season, Mathias Bromé chose to sign a contract with the Detroit Red Wings. But due to covid-19, the season was hacked for Bromé who started with Örebro, but ended the season within the Red Wings organization.

Now he has announced that he will go home to Europe and several clubs in the SHL, according to information including Örebro, Leksand and Malmö, were interested.

But it will be Davos that will be the new home address for the 26-year-old. There he is reunited with his former coach Jörgen Jönsson.”

Thanks to Director of European Scouting Hakan Andersson, the Red Wings were able to identify Brome as a player who could help their team offense. He lead his team in the SHL Orebo HK in points, and put up 56 points the previous two combined seasons with Mora IK.

In 26 games played with Detroit this season, he scored a goal along with an assist.

