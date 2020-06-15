41.2 F
Report: 3 ‘serious candidates’ emerge for Detroit Pistons GM position

By Don Drysdale

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, a trio of serious candidates have emerged for the Detroit Pistons general manager position.

Those candidates are Clippers assistant GM Mark Hughes, Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson, and Thunder VP of Basketball Operations, Troy Weaver.

Nation, who do you think the Pistons should hire to become their next general manager?

