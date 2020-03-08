Report: 6 teams interested in Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow

When the free agency period begins, one of the best interior offensive linemen who will almost certainly be available is Graham Glasgow of the Detroit Lions.

Embed from Getty Images

Glasgow has been extremely reliable for the Lions but for some reason, Bob Quinn does not seem to value his as much as I do.

Anyways, we are about to find out just how valuable Glasgow is as a report has surfaced indicating that at least 6 teams are interested in signing him.

Interior OL weakness of draft creates HUGE market for top FAs. Patriots consider Tagging Joe Thuney? Skins will tag Brandon Scherff…

1 player set to cash in Lions Graham Glasgow. At least 6 teams interested.

If Joe Thuney hits the market, literally 1/2 the league interested.

— Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 8, 2020