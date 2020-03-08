33.5 F
Report: 6 teams interested in Detroit Lions OL Graham Glasgow

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

When the free agency period begins, one of the best interior offensive linemen who will almost certainly be available is Graham Glasgow of the Detroit Lions.

Glasgow has been extremely reliable for the Lions but for some reason, Bob Quinn does not seem to value his as much as I do.

Anyways, we are about to find out just how valuable Glasgow is as a report has surfaced indicating that at least 6 teams are interested in signing him.

Nation, do you think Quinn made a mistake by not locking up Glasgow long-term or is letting him walk the right move?

