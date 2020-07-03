Report: ‘Big changes’ coming to 97.1 The Ticket

If you have been trying to listen to 97.1 The Ticket or trying to contact the station or its employees via text or tweet, you have heard silence.

When asked by Twitter user Deb Hopkins if he had any inside information on what is going on, Tony Paul of The Detroit News said he has been told “big changes” are coming to the channel.

Paul went on to say that he does not have any details whatsoever about what those big changes are but this is certainly something to follow closely.

I’ve been told “big changes” are coming to 97.1. https://t.co/HWwdbQnnR4 — Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) July 3, 2020