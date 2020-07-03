41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 3, 2020
type here...

Report: ‘Big changes’ coming to 97.1 The Ticket

General Topic
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

If you have been trying to listen to 97.1 The Ticket or trying to contact the station or its employees via text or tweet, you have heard silence.

When asked by Twitter user Deb Hopkins if he had any inside information on what is going on, Tony Paul of The Detroit News said he has been told “big changes” are coming to the channel.

Paul went on to say that he does not have any details whatsoever about what those big changes are but this is certainly something to follow closely.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

19 different MLB teams have at least one individual test positive for COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
Just minutes ago, Major League Baseball released their first set of results for COVID-19 testing and as you can see below, there were 38...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

List of approved social justice messages for the back of NBA jerseys

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the NBA and NBPA have agreed to a list of phrases and statements that can go on players' jerseys when the...
Read more
MSU News

Big Ten All-Decade Team features 4 Wolverines, 2 Spartans

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, the Big Ten Network released its All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and four Michigan Wolverines and two Michigan State Spartans made the...
Read more
General Topic

Report: ‘Big changes’ coming to 97.1 The Ticket

Don Drysdale - 0
If you have been trying to listen to 97.1 The Ticket or trying to contact the station or its employees via text or tweet,...
Read more

Related news

General Topic

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ranked near top of best collegiate coaches who were former players

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh already had a strong history in Ann Arbor by the time he was named head coach in 2015....
Read more
General Topic

Chicago rival St. Louis Cardinals taking spot of New York Yankees in “Field of Dreams” game

Dylan Bair - 0
The relationship between the city of St. Louis and the city of Chicago is tenuous at best. St. Louis' professional teams, the Blues and...
Read more
General Topic

NBA on track to resume, but Adam Silver voices concerns

Dylan Bair - 0
The coronavirus rages in the United States, halting progress made by multiple states and causing many to regress from opening back up as they've...
Read more
General Topic

The NFL’s restart has a chance of getting ugly

Dylan Bair - 0
Major League Baseball had a long and arduous time figuring things out when discussing the restart of their season. Players stood their ground long...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.