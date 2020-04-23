Report: Cincinnati Bengals make final decision on No. 1 overall pick

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Cincinnati Bengals have made their final decision regarding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Rapoport is reporting that despite receiving interest in regards to the No. 1 pick, the Bengals have decided to keep the pick.

The #Bengals, who have received interest and inquiries into the No. 1 overall selection, won’t trade it and will make the pick, sources say. Not a surprise, but now official. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2020

The Bengals are expected to make LSU QB Joe Burrow the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, which begins in just over an hour.