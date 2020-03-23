Report: Detroit Lions have more cap space than…anyone

With the first wave of NFL free agency in the books, it appears as if the Detroit Lions are in pole position when it comes to salary cap space. Albert Breer is reporting that according to the NFL’s internal cap report, the Lions have $57.59 million in cap space, which is nearly three million more than the Buffalo Bills, who come in second with $54.78 million.

Per the NFL's internal cap report, Top 10 teams with most space as of this AM. 1. Lions $57.59M

2. Bills $54.78M

3. Giants $52.21M

4. Texans $49.47M

5. Browns $48.92M

6. Raiders $46.50M

7. Jets $46.39MM

8. Redskins $42.66M

9. Chargers $38.55M

10. Broncos $36.45M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 23, 2020

It is important to remember though, the money above does to include quite a few of the new contracts the Lions are dishing out to the 8 free agents they signed this past week. That will take them down another $27-$30 million or so.

Though the Lions look to have some money to spend, at least in comparison to other teams, don’t expect a “big splash” from Bob Quinn as many of the top free agents have already been scooped up.