Report: Detroit Lions are trying to trade the No. 3 pick

Will the Detroit Lions keep the No. 3 pick and select the best player available on their draft board or will they trade the pick to acquire more draft capital?

That is without a doubt one of the biggest questions as the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaches.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are a team to watch as they have reportedly had discussions with teams about trading the No. 3 pick and that teams wanting to move up in the draft have been receptive.

One team to watch during the NFL Draft is the #Lions: At No. 3, I’m told they’ve had discussions with teams about potentially moving back from their slot and that teams wanting to move up have been receptive. As it maps out possibilities, Detroit is always an intriguing team.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2020