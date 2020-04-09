40.5 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Report: Detroit Lions are trying to trade the No. 3 pick

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Will the Detroit Lions keep the No. 3 pick and select the best player available on their draft board or will they trade the pick to acquire more draft capital?

That is without a doubt one of the biggest questions as the 2020 NFL Draft quickly approaches.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Lions are a team to watch as they have reportedly had discussions with teams about trading the No. 3 pick and that teams wanting to move up in the draft have been receptive.

Time will tell if the Lions do trade the No. 3 pick but it sure seems more and more likely that are trying to do just that.

