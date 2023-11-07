Report: Detroit Lions were interested in Martavis Bryant

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant, following a workout on Tuesday, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant, who is 31, most recently played in the XFL. Prior to being suspended in 2018, Bryant had 18 touchdowns over three seasons with the Steelers.

Detroit Lions were interested

Schultz reported that the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions were both interested in Bryant prior to him signing with the Cowboys. Bryant was reportedly scheduled to go to Tennessee if there wasn’t a deal with Dallas.

Wide Receiver Depth

The report that the Lions were interested in Bryant is intriguing, especially since they just traded for Donovan Peoples-Jones just prior to the NFL Trade Deadline. With Jameson Williams struggling to contribute, the Lions are clearly looking for another solution.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Martavis Bryant, a former WR for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys following his recent workout. Bryant had a promising track record with 18 touchdowns over three seasons before his suspension in 2018 and a stint in the XFL. The Detroit Lions, who also expressed interest in Bryant, are seeking to bolster their wide receiver options, as evidenced by their recent trade and their consideration of Bryant despite challenges with their current lineup.

Bottom Line: Looking for Depth

We will probably never know if the Lions would have ended up signing Martavis Bryant had they brought him in for a workout, but this report from Jordan Schultz shows they are not 100% satisfied with their depth at the wide receiver position.