Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Report: Detroit Lions were interested in Martavis Bryant

Report: Detroit Lions were interested in Martavis Bryant.

Report: Detroit Lions were interested in Martavis Bryant

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Martavis Bryant, following a workout on Tuesday, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Bryant, who is 31, most recently played in the XFL. Prior to being suspended in 2018, Bryant had 18 touchdowns over three seasons with the Steelers.

5 Keys to a Lions win Detroit Lions Injury Update Taylor Decker missing in action Detroit Lions Roster Moves: Lions announce 7 moves in advance of matchup vs. Falcons Detroit Lions already ruled OUT Detroit Lions add tight Week 5 availability for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs Detroit Lions Snap Counts Detroit Lions RB Mohamed Ibrahim Detroit Lions were interested in Martavis Bryant

Detroit Lions were interested

Schultz reported that the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions were both interested in Bryant prior to him signing with the Cowboys. Bryant was reportedly scheduled to go to Tennessee if there wasn’t a deal with Dallas.

Wide Receiver Depth

The report that the Lions were interested in Bryant is intriguing, especially since they just traded for Donovan Peoples-Jones just prior to the NFL Trade Deadline. With Jameson Williams struggling to contribute, the Lions are clearly looking for another solution.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Martavis Bryant, a former WR for the Pittsburgh Steelers, is set to sign with the Dallas Cowboys following his recent workout.
  2. Bryant had a promising track record with 18 touchdowns over three seasons before his suspension in 2018 and a stint in the XFL.
  3. The Detroit Lions, who also expressed interest in Bryant, are seeking to bolster their wide receiver options, as evidenced by their recent trade and their consideration of Bryant despite challenges with their current lineup.
Jack Harlow to Headline Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

Bottom Line: Looking for Depth

We will probably never know if the Lions would have ended up signing Martavis Bryant had they brought him in for a workout, but this report from Jordan Schultz shows they are not 100% satisfied with their depth at the wide receiver position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?