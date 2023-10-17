Report: Detroit Pistons have trade talks with Houston Rockets

On Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported a significant trade between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder. In this trade, the Rockets secured the services of Victor Oladipo, a two-time NBA All-Star, along with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. Following that trade, Jake Fischer from Yahoo! Sports reported that the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets had been engaged in trade discussions around the potential trade of Pistons' guard, Alec Burks.

A Trade In The Works?

Here is what Fischer said in his report:

Can Oladipo net the Rockets something more? Houston has held trade discussions with Detroit regarding Alec Burks, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and the veteran ball-handler holds a $10.5 million salary that’s nearly a direct match. New Pistons head coach Monty Williams may decide to start rookie swingman Ausar Thompson and bring sophomore standout Jaden Ivey off the bench. Marcus Sasser, the No. 25 pick from this June’s draft, has also played well in preseason, and there are further minutes to spread between Joe Harris and Killian Hayes, as well as Monte Morris off the bench.

Bottom Line – Trade Talks in Motion

The NBA offseason is a time of change and transformation for many teams. The trade discussions between the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets underscore the fluidity of rosters in the league. As talks continue, it remains to be seen how these potential trades will impact the future of both teams. NBA fans will be keeping a close eye on these developments as the offseason progresses.