Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After playing his first four NFL season with the Lions, Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he caught 16 touchdown passes in 27 games.

