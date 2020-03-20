49.9 F
Friday, March 20, 2020
Report: Former Detroit Lions TE Eric Ebron finds a home

By Don Drysdale


January 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron (85) reaches for a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the NFC Wild Card playoff football game at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Detroit Lions tight end Eric Ebron is signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After playing his first four NFL season with the Lions, Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he caught 16 touchdown passes in 27 games.



Best of luck to Ebron.

