Report: Pistons’ Luke Kennard has been made available in trade talks

The NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons could be active in moving players.

It now looks as though shooting guard Luke Kennard now has a better chance of being among the trade bait the team will feature, according to a report from The Athletic‘s James Edwards III.

He reports regarding Kennard:

“He has been considered part of the Pistons’ future. Yet a source said Kennard, who is guaranteed $5.2 million next season, has been made available in trade discussions.”

Kennard has been absent since December with bilateral knee tendinitis, and was enjoying a career season before going down.

– – Quotes courtesy of James Edwards III of The Athletic Link– –