31.6 F
Detroit
Friday, January 31, 2020
type here...
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Pistons’ Luke Kennard has been made available in trade talks

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Pistons’ Luke Kennard has been made available in trade talks

The NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons could be active in moving players....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons could be active in moving players.

It now looks as though shooting guard Luke Kennard now has a better chance of being among the trade bait the team will feature, according to a report from The Athletic‘s James Edwards III.

He reports regarding Kennard:

“He has been considered part of the Pistons’ future. Yet a source said Kennard, who is guaranteed $5.2 million next season, has been made available in trade discussions.”

Kennard has been absent since December with bilateral knee tendinitis, and was enjoying a career season before going down.

– – Quotes courtesy of James Edwards III of The Athletic Link– –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceJames Edwards III
ViaThe Athletic
Previous articleReport: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Pistons’ Luke Kennard has been made available in trade talks

The NBA Trade Deadline is just around the corner, and the Detroit Pistons could be active in moving players....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Tua Tagovailoa says why he does not want to get drafted by Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
One of the biggest questions this offseason for the Detroit Lions is who will they select with the No. 3 pick in the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions officially hire new assistant coach

Arnold Powell - 0
A report surfaced the other day that the Detroit Lions were hiring former Tennessee Titans assistant coach, Tyrone McKenzie. That report noted that McKenzie would...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bettor places $267,660 wager on single Super Bowl LIV prop bet

Arnold Powell - 0
When it comes to the Super Bowl, it's more about the food and gambling than it is football. One reason for that is the growing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings to host ‘Tigers Night’ at Little Caesars Arena

Arnold Powell - 0
If you happen to be a fan of both the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers, this is the perfect opportunity for you! According...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

4 Detroit Pistons who have a ‘good’ or better chance of being traded

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2019-2020 Detroit Pistons are looking more and more like a team that will not come close to making the NBA Playoffs. Because of...
Read more

NBA announces 2020 All-Star player pool

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
Next Thursday, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place and we know the players who will participate. Earlier tonight, the NBA All-Star player pool...
Read more

Detroit Pistons SG Luke Kennard won’t be back any time soon

Detroit Pistons News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard was enjoying a career year through 28 games before going down with an injury. The third year former...
Read more

Dwane Casey: Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya could be leaving Detroit

Detroit Pistons News Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons continued their struggles in 2019-2020 by losing 125-115 to the Brooklyn Nets. During the game, Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.