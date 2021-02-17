Report suggests former Michigan coach John Beilein is a top candidate for new college gig

Sharing is caring!

For 12 seasons, John Beilein served as head coach of the University of Michigan Men’s Basketball team. During that time, he posted a record of 278-150 which includes two trips to the Final Four.

Following the 2018-19 season, Beilein left Michigan to take a job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately, Beilein was not a fit for the NBA (at least with the Cavs), and he ended up resigning before the conclusion of his first season.

Now, it seems like Beilein could potentially make a return to college basketball as multiple CBB insiders, including Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, and the Big Ten Network’s Andy Katz has named Beilein as a “high-ranking” candidate to land the head coach job at Boston College.

From 247Sports:

“Without a doubt, he would highly sought-after to re-enter the college ranks,” Meyer said on the 247Sports College Basketball Show podcast. “It’s an unfortunate situation. I thought there was a real chance it would be a Brad Stevens situation when Brad Stevens got the Celtics job. … I kind of envisioned a scenario like that with John Beilein, but it certainly did not happen.

“I’m sure it was a mix of maybe him not understanding the dynamics of coaching guys that are out of college. I’m sure the team holds some responsibility as well, but it did not work.”

“He’s got to be a the top of the list of any vacancy,” Meyer said. “He might help create vacancies if a team thinks they can get him because, obviously, he’s a brilliant coach. It doesn’t always work out.”

Nation, would you like to see Beilein get the job at Boston College?