Report suggests SEC powerhouse is interested in poaching Mel Tucker from Michigan State

Could the Michigan State Spartans lose Mel Tucker after just two seasons?

According to a report from Bruce Feldman, some very influential people inside LSU are extremely interested in Tucker.

Feldman adds that Tucker was once an assistant at LSU but it would be interesting to see if he would leave the Spartans after he just arrived from Colorado State not long ago.

Mel Tucker to LSU?@BruceFeldmanCFB explains why the Michigan State head coach is popular among influential people in Baton Rouge ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Uczm1mMxJl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2021

