Riley Greene Injury Update Following INSANE Superman Catch vs. White Sox

Riley Greene was nothing short of spectacular during Friday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. When Tim Anderson of the White Sox ripped a pitch to left-center field, it was Greene who stole the limelight with an unbelievable diving catch that would make Superman himself envious. Though it was one of the best catches you will ever see, it wasn't without its cost. Greene had to bow out in the seventh inning due to a jammed right elbow, an unfortunate consequence of his spectacular catch. Thankfully, it sounds like Greene will be just fine.

They Call Me Superman

In case you missed Greene's amazing catch, we have you covered.

Following the game, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the media and he gave an update on Greene, who is considered day-to-day.

“We wanted to get him checked out and start the treatment,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after Friday's game, adding Greene checked in with doctors. “Things are pointing in a positive direction. He's pretty frustrated because he wanted to stay in the game, and it was kind of a freak play.”

“He'll be off (Saturday) because of where we're at in the season and how important he is,” Hinch said. “But he'll be right next to me trying to pinch-hit.”

Hinch did not think Greene would catch the ball.

“Off the bat, I didn't think he had a chance at it,” Hinch said. “It came back to him a little bit, and he took a great angle. He went 100% from the first step, which is very key. This guy is a really good outfielder, and putting him on the corner will make him even more dynamic. … Just like he did in center field, he's going to go at it 100% until he can't catch it. We've seen the diving catch before with him.”

Bottom Line: Greene's Ascent Continues

Riley Greene's significance extends far beyond a single game. Being just 22 and already making headlines means the stakes are higher for both Greene and the Detroit Tigers. An injury, especially to a promising player, has the potential to unsettle team dynamics and put upcoming games into flux. Greene's stats tell the story of a budding star, and any prolonged absence can impact the Tigers' season chances of winning. His consistent performance, marked by a .288 average, 11 home runs, and his field presence, has made him indispensable to the team. Therefore, Greene's recovery and return are not just crucial for him but for the entire team.