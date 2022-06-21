Riley Greene robs Red Sox of extra-base hit [Video]

It’s been a productive start to the Major League Baseball career of Detroit Tigers center fielder Riley Greene, and you can go ahead and add his first career highlight-reel catch to his MLB resume.

Greene has already shown a flair for the dramatic with his athleticism, already having made several amazing catches prior to being called up by the Tigers. And tonight at Fenway Park, he stole an extra-base hit from Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers:

🤩 R I L E Y 🤩#DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/205nBpgIBl — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) June 22, 2022

The Tigers received an immediate boost upon Greene’s call-up, blasting the Texas Rangers and putting 21 runs on the board over the course of the two games at Comerica Park. Greene also reached base four times over the course of his debut, the first MLB player to do so in his debut since Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins in 2018, and the first Tigers player to do so since Scott Livingstone in 1991.

“We’re gonna do everything in our power to win, and now I’m gonna try my best to help this team out and do whatever I’ve gotta do,” Greene said earlier last week. “But we’re going to win baseball games. That’s all I’ve gotta say.”

And Greene’s work ethic is apparent to his teammates.

“He’s just a ballplayer, man,” Eric Haase said last week. “I’ve seen him at the alternate site, I’ve seen him a little bit in Toledo. I’ve seen him in spring training. He just quietly goes about his business (and) gets a couple of hits.”

“Nothing is a big deal to Riley. He plays good defense. We’re definitely excited. Hopefully, he’s a staple in this lineup.”

“Just being able to play at the highest level, it was awesome,” Greene said after making his debut against the Rangers. “And to be here with this team, too, is really, really cool.”

