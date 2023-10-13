Robby Fabbri health update provided by Derek Lalonde

Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri, who has a history of injuries, sustained an undisclosed injury towards the end of Detroit's season-opening loss at the Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils last night. As a result, he was declared unavailable for Saturday night's game at Little Caesars Arena, where Detroit is set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Following today's practice, head coach Derek Lalonde offered an additional update on his condition.

Fabbri scored late in regulation last night

Fabbri gave the Red Wings a last gasp of hope late in the third period last night, scoring with just over 30 seconds remaining in regulation not long after the Devils had hit the open net to increase their lead to 4-2. It was Fabbri's first goal of the season and his 49th goal in a Red Wings uniform since being acquired from St. Louis in November of 2019.

Derek Lalonde said Fabbri won't play tomorrow night

Head coach Derek Lalonde provided further clarification on Fabbri's status for tomorrow night's game, confirming that Fabbri won't be able to play. However, he also mentioned that the ailment isn't significant, and there's a possibility that Fabbri could make a swift return to the lineup.

“He's day to day, I don't expect it to be long-term,” Lalonde said of Fabbri. “Happened late in the game.”

When asked if the Red Wings plan on calling up a player from the Grand Rapids Griffins, Lalonde said they'll be waiting until after their minor league affiliate's game tonight to make that call.

“We wanted to see how he responded today and maybe tomorrow, but we'll need a body either way. We'll see who that body is, and make a decision from there….everything is on the table.”

Fabbri's injury history is indeed challenging. He has torn his ACL twice, the first occurrence taking place during his tenure with the St. Louis Blues and the second unfortunate incident happening while he was with the Red Wings in March of 2022. Additionally, he faced difficulties due to a lower-body injury that sidelined him towards the end of the previous season.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: We hope Fabbri can return soon

It's always disheartening to witness a player, particularly a pivotal contributor to the Red Wings lineup like Robby Fabbri, succumb to injuries.

Thankfully, the latest update on him is a positive one and we anticipate that he'll make a swift recovery, returning to the ice in no time.