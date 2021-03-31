Rod Wood says Detroit’s a ‘serious contender’ to host future NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

Could the NFL Draft soon be coming to the Motor City? According to Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood, it’s a distinct possibility.

Wood stated this afternoon that the city of Detroit is “in the mix” to host an upcoming NFL Draft, and mentioned 2024 as a possibility.

Rod Wood: The Lions are "in the mix" to host the 2024 draft and are a "serious contender" for it. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 31, 2021

Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City are set to host the next three NFL Drafts, respectively.