Rod Wood says Detroit’s a ‘serious contender’ to host future NFL Draft

Could the NFL Draft soon be coming to the Motor City? According to Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood, it’s a distinct possibility.

Wood stated this afternoon that the city of Detroit is “in the mix” to host an upcoming NFL Draft, and mentioned 2024 as a possibility.

Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City are set to host the next three NFL Drafts, respectively.

