Rumor suggests 2 Michigan seniors will return for free season

The 2020-21 season ended up being quite the ride for the Michigan basketball team and their fans as the Wolverines won the Big Ten regular season title and advanced to the Elite Eight, despite not having one of their top players, Isaiah Livers.

With the 2020-21 season in the books for Michigan, it’s time to think about what the 2021-22 roster will look like.

Due to COVID, the NCAA is allowing players an extra year of eligibility, which means current seniors could actually return to their team for one more year.

For Michigan, this means that Livers, Mike Smith, Eli Brooks, and Shaundee Brown are among the seniors who could return to the Wolverines if they are so inclined.

We pretty much know that Livers will head to the NBA but according to a rumor that is gaining traction, both Brooks and Brown are likely returning to Ann Arbor for one more go.

Now, I’d like to stress that this is still just a rumor at this point but this is certainly something to keep your eyes on if you are a Michigan basketball fan.

The same rumor mill that gave us "Livers is hurt" and "Giles is transferring" has delivered the following bits to us: Eli Brooks is coming back.

Chaundee Brown is coming back. — CATBOY HUSBAND @ B1G BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS (@sportsgeek42) April 2, 2021