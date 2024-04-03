Josh Reynolds Addresses Rumor About Him Leaving Detroit Because of the Fans

Josh Reynolds Addresses Rumor

Heading into the offseason, one of the key storylines for the Detroit Lions was the status of wide receiver Josh Reynolds. With his contract expiring, there were questions about whether the Lions would re-sign him or if he would seek a new team. Ultimately, Reynolds made the decision to join the Denver Broncos on a multi-year deal, sparking discussions about his departure and the dynamics behind it, including reports suggesting fan influence on his decision.

Josh Reynolds Clears the Air

Since that signing took place, Jeff Risdon of LionsWire reported that Reynolds’ camp encouraged him to leave the Lions to get away from the toxic fans.

On Wednesday, Reynolds took to Instagram to post the following message.

“To all the Lions fans: Thank you for all the support over the past 2 and a half yrs. It’s been an unreal experience and support. To the rumors going around that I didn’t resign because of the fans is crazy. I still felt nothing but love from this city. So thank you again for the memories! But with that being said… Broncos Country LET’S GO!! I’m so excited to be part of this organization! Can’t wait to get this thing popped off and get turned around. See yall in Denver soon.”

The Big Picture: Reynolds’ Legacy in Detroit

During his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Josh Reynolds contributed significantly to the team’s offense. He recorded 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 season, showcasing his value as a reliable target for the Lions’ quarterbacks. However, despite his overall contributions, Reynolds’ time in Detroit may be remembered for a couple of pivotal drops in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, which could have influenced his decision to seek a fresh start with the Broncos.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Josh Reynolds has chosen to sign with the Denver Broncos after his contract with the Detroit Lions ended. Reports hinted that Reynolds’ camp encouraged him to leave Detroit due to fan negativity, although Reynolds denies this claim. Reynolds expressed gratitude towards Lions fans for their support and is excited about the new chapter with the Broncos.

The Bottom Line – Reynolds Looks Ahead to New Chapter

Josh Reynolds‘ decision to join the Denver Broncos represents a significant shift in his career. While he acknowledged and appreciated the support from Lions fans, he appears eager to turn the page and embrace the new challenges and opportunities that await him in Denver. His message on Instagram reflects his enthusiasm for the next chapter in his football journey and his readiness to contribute to the Broncos’ offense.