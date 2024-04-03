fb
W.G. Brady

Josh Reynolds Addresses Rumor About Him Leaving Detroit Because of the Fans

Lions Notes

Josh Reynolds Addresses Rumor

Heading into the offseason, one of the key storylines for the Detroit Lions was the status of wide receiver Josh Reynolds. With his contract expiring, there were questions about whether the Lions would re-sign him or if he would seek a new team. Ultimately, Reynolds made the decision to join the Denver Broncos on a multi-year deal, sparking discussions about his departure and the dynamics behind it, including reports suggesting fan influence on his decision.

Detroit Lions predicted to lose Josh Reynolds Contract

Josh Reynolds Clears the Air

Since that signing took place, Jeff Risdon of LionsWire reported that Reynolds’ camp encouraged him to leave the Lions to get away from the toxic fans.

On Wednesday, Reynolds took to Instagram to post the following message.

“To all the Lions fans: Thank you for all the support over the past 2 and a half yrs. It’s been an unreal experience and support. To the rumors going around that I didn’t resign because of the fans is crazy. I still felt nothing but love from this city. So thank you again for the memories! But with that being said… Broncos Country LET’S GO!! I’m so excited to be part of this organization! Can’t wait to get this thing popped off and get turned around. See yall in Denver soon.”

The Big Picture: Reynolds’ Legacy in Detroit

During his tenure with the Detroit Lions, Josh Reynolds contributed significantly to the team’s offense. He recorded 40 receptions for 608 yards and five touchdowns during the 2023 season, showcasing his value as a reliable target for the Lions’ quarterbacks. However, despite his overall contributions, Reynolds’ time in Detroit may be remembered for a couple of pivotal drops in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers, which could have influenced his decision to seek a fresh start with the Broncos.

Detroit Lions predicted to lose Josh Reynolds Detroit Lions Free Agency Detroit Lions are still in contact with Josh Reynolds

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Josh Reynolds has chosen to sign with the Denver Broncos after his contract with the Detroit Lions ended.
  2. Reports hinted that Reynolds’ camp encouraged him to leave Detroit due to fan negativity, although Reynolds denies this claim.
  3. Reynolds expressed gratitude towards Lions fans for their support and is excited about the new chapter with the Broncos.

The Bottom Line – Reynolds Looks Ahead to New Chapter

Josh Reynolds‘ decision to join the Denver Broncos represents a significant shift in his career. While he acknowledged and appreciated the support from Lions fans, he appears eager to turn the page and embrace the new challenges and opportunities that await him in Denver. His message on Instagram reflects his enthusiasm for the next chapter in his football journey and his readiness to contribute to the Broncos’ offense.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

