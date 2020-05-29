41.2 F
Sam Martin says he turned down offer from Detroit Lions

For seven seasons with the Detroit Lions, Sam Martin was known as one of the better punters in the National Football League.

Now, Martin is moving on as he has signed a 3-year contract with the Denver Broncos. The contract, which averages out at $2.35 million per season, was apparently more than the Lions were willing to offer.

Martin recently joined Pat McAfee on his podcast and said the Lions made him an offer but it was less than what the Broncos offered. That, coupled with the fact that he wanted to play in Denver, helped make his decision.

“I did have an offer to go back to Detroit,” Martin said. “I was definitely interested in going back to Detroit.”

“Combined with all the praise I used to get from Prater on Denver on a weekly basis about how much he loved the city and Colorado in general, it became the place where I really wanted to land,” Martin added. “Detroit was definitely still on the table but Denver was a little more appealing and the contract was as well.”

 

By Don Drysdale

