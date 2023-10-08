San Francisco 49ers steal trick play from Detroit Lions, score TD vs. Cowboys [Video]

San Francisco 49ers steal trick play from Detroit Lions, score TD vs. Cowboys

In the world of NFL football, innovation often goes hand in hand with success. During a highly-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys, a remarkable moment unfolded that highlighted the creative side of the game. The 49ers, led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, executed a trick play that bore a striking resemblance to a play the Detroit Lions ran earlier in the day.

Breaking It Down

It all began with a handoff from quarterback Brock Purdy to Christian McCaffrey, who then swiftly passed the ball to Deebo Samuel. With precision reminiscent of an expertly choreographed dance, the ball found its way back to Purdy, who delivered a perfect 38-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle. It was a spectacular execution of deception and skill that left fans in awe.

What made this play even more intriguing was the feeling of déjà vu it evoked. Earlier in the day, the Detroit Lions had orchestrated a similar trick play against the Carolina Panthers, starring Jared Goff and Sam LaPorta.

The resemblance between the two plays was uncanny, and NFL fans quickly made the connection. Both trick plays resulted in touchdowns, showcasing the effectiveness of such innovative tactics. Here is a side-by-side that shows both plays unfolding at the same time.

Ben Johnson and Kyle Shanahan. Two of the best. Dialing it up for the Iowa TEs in shot play territory. pic.twitter.com/R8J3BrWcAw — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 9, 2023

In the ever-evolving drama of NFL football, inspiration can come from unexpected sources. Whether borrowed or original, strategic plays like these keep the sport exciting and unpredictable, delighting fans and players alike. Did the 49ers really steal a play from Ben Johnson's playbook? We may never know.