Detroit Lions complete razzle-dazzle dipsy-do TD vs. Panthers [Video]

Detroit Lions complete razzle-dazzle dipsy-do TD vs. Panthers

Folks, the Detroit Lions are just toying with the Carolina Panthers. Following another Bryce Young interception, this time to Jerry Jacobs, Lions OC Ben Johnson dialed up a beautiful trick play that resulted in another touchdown pass from Jared Goff to rookie tight end, Sam LaPorta.

What did the Detroit Lions do?

Take a look as the Lions pull off the old razzle-dazzle dipsy-do flea-flicker that results in a 31-yard touchdown to LaPorta.

With the touchdown, the Lions now lead the Panthers 28-7 late in the second quarter. Lions OC Ben Johnson continues to dial up the trick plays, and the offense continues to run those plays to perfection. LaPorta has quickly emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and he just continues to add to his impressive rookie stats.

