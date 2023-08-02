Scott Harris feels the wrath of Detroit Tigers fans after failing to trade Eduardo Rodriguez

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris is not the most popular figure in the Motor City sports scene right now after he was unable to find a trading partner for left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez other than the Los Angeles Dodgers; Rodriguez vetoed a would-be deal to the Dodgers and remains with the Tigers for the remainder of 2023.

As reported earlier, the Tigers had a trade in place to send Rodriguez to the contending Dodgers. However, he invoked the no-trade clause in his contract and nixed the deal. Because Harris was unable to find any other trade partners for Harris before today's MLB Trade Deadline at 6:00 PM EST, it means that he'll be staying with the Tigers for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Tigers fans are letting Scott Harris have it on social media

Not long after the Trade Deadline came and went without news of a Rodriguez trade, fans were rather quick to express their frustration with the Tigers executive, who is in his first full season on the job after arriving from the San Francisco Giants last season. Some are even calling for his job.

Take a look at a sampling of some of the harsher replies on social media:

Wrapping It Up: Is the anger at Harris justified?

Right now, this is being seen as the first big blunder by Harris since his arrival in the Motor City last year, and quite a letdown from what many in the fan base were expecting on today's MLB Trade Deadline.

We certainly understand some of the frustration being expressed right now, but is the more negative reaction from the fans justified?