Scottie Montgomery of Detroit Lions chosen for NFL’s coach accelerator program

Scottie Montgomery, the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Detroit Lions, has been chosen as one of the 40 participants in the 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator program. The program, which will take place during the upcoming spring league meeting, provides valuable opportunities for development and relationship-building.

Key Points:

Scottie Montgomery, assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Detroit Lions, has been selected for the 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator program.

The program's goal is to foster relationships between team owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent.

The Lions previously sent defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant general manager Ray Agnew to the program.

Montgomery has already established a solid reputation across the NFL and interviewed for offensive coordinator positions with multiple teams.

Why it Matters for Scottie Montgomery

This is the second year of the program, and the Lions continue to demonstrate their commitment to fostering talent by sending Montgomery, following the participation of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant general manager Ray Agnew in 2022. With Montgomery's already established reputation and his past interviews for offensive coordinator positions, his inclusion in the Coach Accelerator program further enhances his professional growth and potential within the league.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line – Accelerating Success

Montgomery's selection for the NFL Coach Accelerator program signifies a significant milestone in his coaching career. By participating in this prestigious initiative, Montgomery gains access to invaluable networking opportunities and the chance to learn from established industry leaders. The Lions' continued investment in talent development is evident through their decision to send Montgomery, building upon the participation of their coaching staff in previous years. As Montgomery expands his professional network and continues to excel in his role with the Lions, his inclusion in the Coach Accelerator program accelerates his path towards future success. This opportunity further solidifies Montgomery's position as a promising coaching talent in the NFL and sets the stage for continued growth and advancement within the league.