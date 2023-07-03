Shayne Gostisbehere discusses his ‘great fit’ with Detroit Red Wings

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was one of the many free-agent signings by the Detroit Red Wings on the first day of the NHL's free-agency period, and he saw the Red Wings as the ideal fit for his particular skill set.

Hayne Gostisbehere has plenty of NHL experience

A native of Florida, Gostisbehere is known for being an offensive-minded defenseman. He was taken with the 78th overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012 and would score 17 goals in his first full NHL year of 2015-16.

He's also played with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. In 538 career NHL games, he has amassed 311 points (87G, 224A) and 187 penalty minutes.

He believes the Detroit Red Wings were the right fit

“The biggest thing for me on the one-year deal was the right opportunity to show what I can do, and I thought it was a great fit,” Gostisbehere said. “It's a young, hungry team with a lot of skill.”

Having reached the Eastern Conference Final with the Hurricanes, it's understandable that Gostisbehere wants to capture that feeling and help Detroit to the postseason in order to experience that again.

“It definitely lights a fire in you, going that far in the playoffs,” Gostisbehere said. “I've been in the playoffs before but never past the second round. You get a taste of it, playing meaningful games that late in the season, and it's a different atmosphere and vibe. It's something I'm thankful for to get that experience and once you get the taste you want to get back in there.”

Shayne Gostisbehere would have been Detroit's highest-scoring defenseman last year

With his 13 goals on the season last year, Gostisbehere would have been Detroit's highest-scoring defenseman. But he doesn't want people to downplay his defensive abilities just because he's known for his offensive flair.

“Offensive guys, they get a lot of flack for their defensive side. That’s the first chirp of any offensive guy. They’re gonna say you can’t play defense. For me, any coach I’ve gone to for the first time, they say, ‘I’m surprised that your defensive game is pretty good.’ Gostisbehere said. “I’m like yeah, because I take pride in it.”

Key Points

Ghostisbehere was one of many free-agent signings by the Red Wings

He believes Detroit was the perfect fit and wants to help them back to the playoffs

He would have been Detroit's highest-scoring defenseman with 13 goals last season

Bottom Line

Gostisbehere, who has been known by fans by the nickname “Ghost,” will be looked at as a key piece of the blue line that can also contribute offensively, something Detroit is in dire need of.

We can't wait to see his offensive prowess on Detroit's blue line this upcoming year.