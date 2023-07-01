Merch
Detroit Red Wings reportedly in the running for defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Red Wings have been extremely busy this afternoon, as GM Steve Yzerman has signed multiple new players on both sides of the puck as well as in goal. And it looks as though he could be on the verge of adding another defenseman to the mix by the name of Shayne Gostisbehere.

Shayne Gostisbehere Detroit Red Wings

Who is Shayne Gostisbehere?

A native of Florida, Gostisbehere is known for being an offensive-minded defenseman. He was taken with the 78th overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2012 and would score 17 goals in his first full NHL year of 2015-16.

He's also played with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. In 538 career NHL games, he has amassed 311 points (87G, 224A) and 187 penalty minutes.

Elliotte Friedman states that he's allegedly in talks with Detroit

Noted hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and the NHL Network tweeted just minutes ago that the Red Wings are said to be in talks with the free-agent defenseman:

Detroit Red Wings,Shayne Gostisbehere

The news was later corroborated by The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta:

Detroit Red Wings,Shayne Gostisbehere

Key Points

  • The Red Wings have been very busy today in free agency
  • Offensive defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is a free agent
  • Two notable NHL sources say Detroit is in the mix to sign him

Wrapping It Up: He would be the newest addition

The Red Wings have already brought in J.T. Compher, Justin Holl, Alex Lyon, and James Reimer earlier today in what has been an extremely active day of additions.

Should Shayne Gostisbehere be the latest addition, it would be another key piece of the blue line that can also contribute offensively, something Detroit is in dire need of.

Previous article
Getting to know new Detroit Red Wings Right Winger J.T. Compher

