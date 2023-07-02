D Shayne Gostisbehere signs with Detroit Red Wings

Earlier today, we passed along a report that the Detroit Red Wings were in the running for D Shayne Gostisbehere, and that report has come to fruition. Just moments ago, the Red Wings officially announced they have signed Gostisbehere to a one-year, $4,125,000 contract.

Key Points

Gostisbehere has signed with the Red Wings

It is a one-year, $4,125,000 contract

During the 2022-23 season, he scored 13 goals and dished out 28 assists

Gostisbehere by the Numbers

Selected as the 78th overall pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft, Gostisbehere made an impactful start to his NHL career in the 2015-16 season, netting 17 goals. He has also had stints with the Arizona Coyotes and Carolina Hurricanes. Throughout his 538 games in the NHL, Gostisbehere has accumulated 311 points (87 goals and 224 assists) and 187 penalty minutes. During the 2022-23 season, he scored 13 goals and dished out 28 assists in 75 games.