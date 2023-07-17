Shohei Ohtani, Babe Ruth have eerily similar starts to their career

If you happen to follow Major League Baseball, you are well aware of the work of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, and you definitely know of the great Babe Ruth. Well, on Sunday, Ohtani played in his 674th career game, and he hit his 160th career home run, which is one more than Ruth hit in the same amount of games. But it gets even better.

Shohei Ohtani and The Babe have eerily similar starts to their career

As you can see below in the stat shared by Hector Gomez, Ohtani and Ruth also have almost identical win-loss records in their first 455 innings pitched as Ohtani is 35-18, while The Babe was 35-19.

– Babe Ruth: 159 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-18 in his first 455.0 career innings pitched.



– Shohei Ohtani: 160 home runs in his first 674 career games / W-L 35-19 in his first 455.0 IP career innings pitched. pic.twitter.com/6L8kkHUvEp — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) July 17, 2023

Bottom Line: Great Company

Whenever you can include a current player in the same breath as The Babe, you know said player is pretty darn good. Ohtani is tearing up Major League Baseball, and if he continues at this pace, he will eventually be known as one of the greatest players to ever play the game. In fact, many already believe he is exactly that.