Should Detroit Lions sign Marcus Mariota to back up Jared Goff?

The Detroit Lions currently have just one quarterback on their roster, and his name is Jared Goff. After finishing the 2022 season strong, winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record, the Lions are expected to contend in the NFC North in 2023. However, if Goff gets injured, they must have a formidable backup quarterback to fill in. On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced that they cut Marcus Mariota, who could be an option for Lions GM Brad Holmes to consider.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions absolutely must find a formidable backup quarterback in case Goff goes down with an injury at any point during the season. Without a reliable backup, the Lions' playoff hopes could be in jeopardy. Mariota could be an option for the Lions as he has started 74 career games in the NFL and has experience in a variety of offensive systems.

Marcus Mariota by the Numbers

13 starts in 2022

61.3 completion percentage

2,219 yards passing

15 touchdowns

Nine interceptions

88.2 quarterback rating

85 rushing attempts

438 rushing yards

Four rushing touchdowns

Should the Detroit Lions sign Mariota?

- Advertisement -

The Lions need a veteran quarterback to back up Goff, and Mariota could be an option if the price is right. Mariota's days as a starter in the NFL are likely over, but he does have a ton of experience, and he could step in and hopefully keep the ship afloat if Goff gets injured. Mariota's mobility and accuracy would also make him an ideal fit for the Lions' offensive system.

Bottom Line

The lions must sign a veteran quarterback to back up Goff. The Lions cannot afford to play games as they have done previously, and end up with an incompetent backup quarterback. They should contend in 2023, and they have to prepare for potential injuries. Bringing in a veteran quarterback like Mariota could be a wise move for the Lions, as it would provide stability and insurance at the quarterback position. Whether it is Mariota or another experienced veteran, Brad Holmes will have to bring in somebody formidable to back up Goff.