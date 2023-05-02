Simon Edvinsson Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Moments ago it was reported that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson underwent a successful surgery on his left shoulder on May 1st. He is expected to be out anywhere from four to six months.

Key Points:

Simon Edvinsson underwent shoulder surgery on May 1st.

Edvinsson will be out for four to six months.

Simon Edvinsson's should surgery and its impact on the Wings

This is big news for the Detroit Red Wings as the recovery time will keep him out all summer and if it ends up being six months he won't return until November meaning he'd miss the beginning of the season. Edvinsson was selected sixth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and this season he got his first taste of the NHL playing in nine games which is the maximum number of games allowed to be played before a year of service time on his contract would come into play.

In his nine games, he scored two goals with his first career goal coming on March 23rd against the St. Louis Blues. Edvinsson appeared in 52 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins registering 27 points coming on five goals and 22 assists. We wish Edvinsson nothing but the best and a speedy recovery as he will be a key focal point to the Red Wings' future success.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings have a lot of young depth which we saw on display this season with Edvinsson as well as Jonatan Berggren and Marco Kasper all making their debuts. They also have talent that will be coming up most likely this season and if not then the following season in Carter Mazur, Amadeus Lombardi, and William Wallinder among others. The Red Wings are currently sitting at home while the Stanley Cup Playoffs are going on for the seventh consecutive season, but for the first time in a long time they had a chance to be in the race into the later stages of the season and that will be an important lesson for this core as they will look to make that jump in the 2023-24 season.