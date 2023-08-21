Slava Fetisov and Daughter Donate Items for a Cause: Supporting the Vladimir Konstantinov Special Needs Trust

Slava Fetisov and Vladimir Konstantinov were once defense partners with the Detroit Red Wings, teaming up at the back end of the legendary Russian Five when Detroit won the Stanley Cup in 1996-97. Unfortunately, less than a week after that Stanley Cup triumph, both Konstantinov and Fetisov were passengers in a limousine accident in suburban Detroit. Fetisov was able to return from his injuries, helping Detroit win the Cup again in 1997-98. However, Kosntantinov was left suffering from debilitating brain injuries in the crash, ending his playing career and forever changing his life.

Despite becoming a polarizing figure on the international sporting and political scene, Fetisov has stepped up to help a friend in need. With the help of his daughter Anastasia, Fetisov is facilitating the donation of several items from his personal collection that SportsGraphing Inc. will be selling. From these sales, 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Vladimir Konstantinov Special Needs Trust, helping to facilitate Konstantinov's ongoing non-medical care.

Slava Fetisov and Daughter Donate Items to Support Vladimir Konstantinov's Ongoing Care

Items donated by the Fetisov family include signed copies of his autobiography ($75), a booklet ($50), postcards ($50), white and red Russian national team jerseys ($200), and an autographed photo of Fetisov with Putin ($100).

Michigan State is still paying Konstantinov's health insurance, but due to a change in Michigan insurance laws, much of his other therapy costs are no longer covered. The money raised from the sales will help to cover these costs. Additionally, there is also a signed jersey from Russian hockey legend Alexander Yakushev and new signed Konstantinov items, including a signed Michigan Sports Hall of Fame program and a copy of the Russian Five book signed in Russian.

For further information, contact Alan Moore of Sports Graphing at (410) 963-8226, or via email at [email protected].

