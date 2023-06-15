Son of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Dies

According to a report from TMZ Sports, former college football player Ray Lewis III, son of the legendary Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, has tragically passed away at the age of 28. The details surrounding his death have not been released, leaving many in shock and mourning the loss of a young talent. Ray Lewis III had a promising career in football and was pursuing his passion for music alongside his athletic endeavors.

Key Points

Lewis III, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, has died at the age of 28.

He had a successful high school career as a star running back, accumulating impressive rushing and receiving statistics.

Lewis III played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and Virginia Union Panthers.

The news of his passing was shared by his younger brother, Rahsaan, in a heartfelt farewell.

Lewis III was also involved in the music industry and had been playing for the Wyoming Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football League.

The Bottom Line – Farewell to Ray Lewis III

The passing of Lewis III leaves a void in the football world and the hearts of those who knew him. His achievements on the field and his aspirations in music show the depth of his talent and the ambition he carried. While the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown, his memory will live on through the impact he made on his loved ones and the lives he touched. As we bid farewell to a rising star taken too soon, we are reminded to cherish each moment and honor the legacies of those who leave us too early.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Ray Lewis III. May he Rest in Peace.