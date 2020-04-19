57.1 F
Spartans coach Tom Izzo reveals when he’ll call it a career

The legendary Spartans coach shed some light on when he knows it will be time to call it a career.

By Michael Whitaker

NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
Feb 14, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports
There are few adjectives that describe Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo better than “legendary”. One of the greatest collegiate coaches in history, Izzo has led the Spartans for over two decades and compiled an impressive record – 10 B1G regular season titles, six Big Ten Tournament titles, eight Final Four appearances and a national title.

Embed from Getty Images

But how much longer will fans see him on the Spartans bench as they’ve been accustomed to for so long now? At age 65, he’s currently the oldest coach in the Big Ten.

According to the man himself in an interview with Big Ten Network, he knows when it will be the appropriate time to step aside.

“Sometimes it’s a family decision. Sometimes, there’s things that happen in these jobs that you just say ‘how much longer you wanna beat your head against the wall?’ And I’m not sure there’s any right time,” Izzo explained. “I just know this, for Mark [Dantonio] it was the right time. For me, when it happens, I will not hold on. I’ve seen too many coaches hold on. The way I look at it, when I lose my desire to recruit all the time…when I get tired of that, it’ll be time for me to go.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Those last six, eight games when we had a chance to win the B1G and we had a chance to make a run, I was just as excited as I was 20 years ago when we won the national championship,” Izzo said. “I don’t have retirement in my mind.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the shutdown of collegiate as well as professional sports, the Spartans were 22-9 and expected to be able to make a run towards another national title.

