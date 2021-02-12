Statements released from Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila and OF Nomar Mazara

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Tigers officially finalized a one-year contract worth $1.75 million with outfielder Nomar Mazara, adding some left-handed power to the lineup.

And for Mazara, he’s excited for a “fresh start” and playing under new Tigers manager A.J. Hinch:

“This is such an exciting time to join the Tigers organization, and be part of a lineup that has the potential to do some great things,” Mazara said in the team release. “After a frustrating 2020 season, I’m looking forward to a fresh start and getting to work with the coaching staff – especially A.J. Hinch, who I always enjoyed competing against during his time in Houston. I’ve come to really appreciate coming to Detroit as a visiting player, and can’t wait to join their baseball community this season.”

Mazara fit the bill for what GM Al Avila was looking to add to Hinch’s lineup.

“Heading through the offseason we were looking to add a left-handed hitting outfielder to provide A.J. with more options for the lineup, and bringing Nomar onboard does exactly that,” Tigers general manager Al Avila said in a release. “He’s still a young player, and we believe he’s really going to benefit from working with (hitting coach) Scott Coolbaugh, (assistant hitting coach) José Cruz Jr. and the rest of our coaching staff, who will help to maximize the potential of his power and overall hitting tools that’s made him successful in years past.”

Last season with the Chicago White Sox, Mazara hit .228 with one home run in 42 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He spent the first portion of his career with the Texas Rangers, with whom he was signed as a free-agent in 2011.

– – Quotes via Evan Woodbery of MLive Link – –