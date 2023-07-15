Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NBA

Stephen Curry drains hole in one, celebrates epically [Video]

By Paul Tyler
32
0

When it comes to draining shots, there really isn't much that Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors can't do. Essentially, he's revolutionized the game of basketball with his incredible shots from long distance that almost look like any other player shooting free throws. And he drained yet another long distance shot today, but this time on the golf course.

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry drained a hole in one and was loving it

While on the par-three seventh hole at the American Century Championship on Saturday, Curry drained a hole in one from 152 yards away, and then celebrated with celebratory sprint that soon went viral:

Key Points

  • Steph Curry will go down as arguably the best shooter in NBA history
  • He drained a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship today
  • His celebration sprint has gone viral

Bottom Line

Steph Curry is already a bonafide first ballot Hall of Famer when his NBA career comes to a close, and it looks like he can even think about turning to professional golf when that happens.

Regardless, it's Curry's world and we're just living in it.

Previous article
3 Detroit Lions named to ‘All Underrated’ team for 2023

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

3 Detroit Lions named to ‘All Underrated’ team for 2023

3 Detroit Lions have been named to the 'All-Underrated' team. How many of them can you name?

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.