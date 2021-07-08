Steve Yzerman lands Detroit Red Wings next great center in latest 2021 NHL Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

Unfortunately, the Detroit Red Wings did not get lucky like the Detroit Pistons did in their draft lottery and they will be selecting No. 6 overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

So, who will Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman select with the No. 6 pick?

According to the latest 2021 NHL Mock Draft published by The Athletic, the Red Wings will select a position that Yzerman is very familiar with. Center.

From The Athletic:

6. Detroit Red Wings: Mason McTavish, C, Peterborough-OHL

Despite picking in the top 10 since 2017, Detroit has yet to turn one of its premium draft picks into a long-term top-six center. That’s a tough way to build in the NHL. McTavish’s skating is a question, but he would give the Red Wings a goal scorer with a knack for winning puck battles. William Eklund and Kent Johnson should tempt Detroit too, though, and one of the big, mobile blueliners such as Hughes or Edvinsson would make this pick even more interesting if they escape the top five. -Max Bultman

Nation, would you be happy if Yzerman selected McTavish with the No. 6 overall pick?