‘Stoney’ weighs in on 97.1 The Ticket ‘Big changes’ report, Tony Paul doubles down

General Topic
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Thursday, a fan asked Tony Paul of The Detroit News if he had any inside info on why normal programming was not on 97.1 The Ticket, including no responses to texts or tweets.

Paul tweeted that “big changes” are coming to the lone sports channel left in the area. He added in a later tweet that we could expect at least one new host. He also noted that the dead air on Friday was likely because of vacation time.

According to Mike Stone of the Jamie and Stoney Show, which airs Monday-Friday from 6 am-10 am, the reason why regular programming was not on is exactly what many originally suspected.

“Holiday. Everyone off. Same thing as Memorial Day.” Stone tweeted in response to the original question.

Now, it is important to note that both Stone and Paul could be right. Hosts could be on vacation and changes also be on the way.

On Saturday, Paul doubled down on his original tweet.

“There are still some changes coming,” Paul tweeted.

Nation, what is your prediction? Will there be changes at 97.1 The Ticket?

Arnold Powell

