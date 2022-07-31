T.J. Hockenson is focused on winning with Detroit Lions, not a new contract

Will the Detroit Lions and tight end T.J. Hockenson agree to a contract extension prior to the start of the 2022 season?

That is a question that a lot of people have been pondering but when it comes to Hockenson, he is focused on winning football games with the Lions and the money side of things will work itself out when the time is right.

Hockenson recently spoke to reporters and he said he is doing what he can to help bring along the younger guys on the team.

“You see things (in the league). It’s really easy to be one of those guys who don’t bring guys along with you or a guy who doesn’t speak out,” Hockenson said this week. “That’s where I’m at. I’ve got to bring guys along, because we’re trying to win here. That’s no secret.”

“We want to win here,” Hockenson added. “I’m trying to help the younger tight ends, younger receivers — helping with whatever I can. Trying to show it. (I’m) not a huge vocal guy, it’s more ‘watch me do it.’ I’ll be in the playbook before meetings. At night. Recording myself saying the play, listening back to it — stuff guys know that I do and see it. That’s where I’m at. Trying to bring guys along.

“And let’s get this thing rolling. Because I want to win.”

